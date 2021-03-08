 Skip to main content
Gov. Pritzker extends eviction moratorium through April 3
Gov. Pritzker extends eviction moratorium through April 3

Illinois' moratorium on evictions has been extended through April 3 according to an executive order signed by Gov. JB Pritzker on March 5.

Under the extension, Illinois will have been under rules that prohibit landlords from evicting tenants for over a year. Pritzker first issued an eviction moratorium in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases on March 20, 2020. He has extended it each month since then.

Residents, lessees, and tenants cannot be removed "unless that person poses a direct threat to the health and safety of other tenants or an immediate and severe risk to property," according to the executive order.

At a press conference Friday, Pritzker said he was keeping an eye on potential aid for renters and owners in a new COVID-19 relief package from Congress for possible adjustments to the moratorium.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity also has announced $100 million in funding was still available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for residents who need help paying utility bills, which can be higher after winter months.

