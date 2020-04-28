Gov. Pritzker today called lawmaker's lawsuit over stay-at-home order a ‘cheap political stunt.' More of his comments here.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A day after a southern Illinois judge issued a temporary order exempting a Republican state representative from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide stay-at-home directive, Pritzker reiterated that restrictions remain in place for the more than 12 million other residents of the state.

Monday’s ruling by Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney came in a lawsuit filed by Rep. Darren Bailey that challenged Pritzker’s authority to extend his stay-at-home order beyond the initial 30 days under the state’s Emergency Management Act.

While the judge’s temporary restraining order was limited, Pritzker’s reaction was again outsized as he fired another broadside at Bailey, of downstate Xenia.

"This ruling only applies to one person because it was only ever about one person,” Pritzker said, accusing Bailey of seeking to grab headlines while putting public health at risk.