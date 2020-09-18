Governor promotes census two weeks from deadline

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared in Macomb Friday to promote the census less than 2 weeks before the Sept. 30 deadline for responses.

As of Thursday, Illinois was 16th in the country for “total enumeration,” or the percentage of households in the state that have been counted in the census, at 96.2 percent. The state has been above average when it comes to self-response when household representatives fill out the census themselves by mail, through the phone, or online.

With a 70.5 percent self-response rate, Illinois is 7th in the nation, and first among states with a population over 10 million.

The state’s total enumeration has been dragged down by the difficulty census workers are having reaching households. Door-knocking census takers will go to households that have not yet filled out a census response and record the information of who lives there, a process recorded by the U.S. Census Bureau as “enumerated in nonresponse followup,” or NRFU.

Illinois has an NRFU rate of 25.7 percent as of Thursday, the 10th lowest in the country. The state’s highest self-response and NRFU rates have typically come from suburban parts of the state, with some rural and urban census tracts having lower records of response.