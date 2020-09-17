Governor’s team to meet to address complaints about marijuana licensing process

“The governor has reached out, that’s what’s important,” Ford said. “People’s voices are being heard.”

Critics have proposed that regulators send out notices alerting them to deficiencies in their applications, as provided in the state law that legalized recreational marijuana effective this year. Applicants would then have 10 days to provide the required information and would be re-scored before the lottery is held.

In a federal lawsuit and in interviews and a livestreamed Facebook forum Wednesday, many applicants have given examples of what they say were glaring inconsistencies in the scoring process.

Some applicants said the same exhibits provided by consultants were scored differently for different applicants, or that the same applicant got different scores for identical applications in different regions. Many have said they never got a deficiency notice, or they corrected a deficiency but weren’t given credit for it.

The state hired consulting firm KPMG for $4 million to score the applications. While regulators have said the scorers did not know who the applicants were, the federal lawsuit states that the application and state website made clear that the applicants’ exhibits would include all personal identifying information.