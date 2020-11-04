Group pushing for Illinois graduated tax concedes defeat

Pritzker warned that defeat of the amendment would mean a general increase of the flat rate, 15% to 20% across-the-board cuts in spending or other painful measures.

The current flat-rate is 4.95%. The amendment would have applied that rate, or a lower one, to people making less than $250,000. For those earning more than $250,000, the rate would climb and top out at 7.99%

Both sides of the debate invested heavily in their positions, spending a combined $100 million on advertising. Opponents contended that Pritzker and fellow Democrats who control the General Assembly would not use the extra revenue to pay debts but to use it for new and expanded programs that the state can’t afford.

As for the rich, critics claimed they would leave the state, leading to a greater burden on middle-income families.

“It is clear that Illinoisans do not trust this Legislature and this administration to spend more of their precious tax dollars without restraint,” Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch said in a statement Wednesday.

Approving an amendment to the Illinois Constitution requires three-fifths majority approval, or 60% of all who vote on the question.