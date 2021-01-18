Heightened security measures remain in place at Illinois Capitol after quiet weekend

“There is a general threat,” Pritzker said Friday. “There are flyers that have been put around the internet to have armed protesters show up at all 50 state capitols, and there’s one particular flyer that has all 50 state capitol addresses essentially going to everybody they can reach out to.”

All ground-floor windows and entrances at the Illinois Statehouse have been covered with plywood since Friday afternoon, while police closed surrounding streets to vehicle traffic over the weekend. Armored vehicles and uniformed soldiers were seen patrolling state buildings, including the Governor’s Mansion. The Guard troops are assisting the Illinois State Police, Secretary of State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Fewer than five protestors who regularly attend events in Springfield without issue were seen on the Capitol Grounds Saturday, according to the State Journal-Register, and Henry Haupt, spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, said in a statement Monday there were no reported incidents over the weekend.

“The Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police remain vigilant to ensure the Capitol Complex is safe and secure,” Haupt said. “The Capitol Police continue to work with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement entities to make sure the complex and surrounding area remain safe.”