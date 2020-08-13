You have permission to edit this article.
Here's what Rep. Rodney Davis said about Sen. Kamala Harris VP pick
Here's what Rep. Rodney Davis said about Sen. Kamala Harris VP pick

Photo3

Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaking at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., is seen on a monitor Wednesday in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House,

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, of Springfield, said Wednesday that the addition of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, as a running mate helps the presidential candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden.

And U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, called Biden's choice of Harris a "good pick."

Photo2

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference Wednesday at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del.

Durbin, at a news conference in Springfield, reiterated that he had supported U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, of Hoffman Estates, for vice president. He said he called Duckworth as soon as he heard that Harris was chosen.

He told Duckworth he was proud of her and the fact that more Americans now know her story is "a great thing for this country" and for Duckworth, who lost both legs when her Army helicopter was shot down in the Iraq War.

Durbin said he has served on the Senate Judiciary Committee with Harris for years, and she regularly asks interesting questions that are "always very skillful."

He said Harris "definitely does" help Biden's candidacy. "I think she's going to help with women. She'll help with African Americans and others." He also said Democrats had expected to carry California in November, but "I'm sure we will now. She's been battle tested in the campaign."

Following a virtual roundtable about the coming election, Davis indicated in an interview that the fact that Harris is a former prosecutor will help Biden.

"I think it's a good pick by Vice President Biden," Davis said. "Clearly, he and his campaign (are) very concerned about the message that the far left is sending that they don't value law enforcement. And I think the pick was a very safe pick ... one that helps to send a message in support of law enforcement, moreso than some of the other candidates."

Davis said he was giving his own opinion, regardless of what others in the GOP are saying.

At a Tuesday press briefing, President Donald Trump called Harris "just about the most liberal person in the U.S. Senate."

Photos: U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris

