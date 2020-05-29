Here's what you need to know as Illinois starts reopening from the coronavirus shutdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Illinois is moving into Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritkzer's reopening plan Friday, allowing residents to take advantage of a few more activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

While they still won't be able to dine inside of restaurants or go to the movie theater, they'll be able to visit their stylist or barber, go back to the office and take their kids to day care, with some restrictions.

"Each of the four regions has hit the requirements for moving into the next phase," Pritzker said at his daily news briefing in Chicago Thursday. "Starting tomorrow, all areas of the state are eligible to reopen in accordance with Restore Illinois Phase 3."

This is the first change of COVID-19 restrictions since May 1, when Pritzker's April executive stay-at-home order expired and a new one went into effect. The soonest a region could move into Phase 4 is June 26 because the state requires 28 days of data before transitioning between phases.