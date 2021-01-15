Here's why Springfield is collecting, but not spending pot sales tax revenue

Per guidance received from the Illinois Department of Revenue, McCarty said the city would need at least five recreational dispensaries before it could disclose cannabis revenue as the law is currently constructed.

"Therefore, we're simply sitting on the money," McCarty said. "I know how much has come in, but it's all mixed in with our regular sales tax. So it's not reported individually out there anywhere, and I'm not reporting it. We're also not putting it in the budget, and we're also not spending it."

McCarty said it's a problem municipal budget directors are facing across the state. He's alerted the Illinois Municipal League and local elected officials of the problem, which now has the attention of the governor's office.

McCarty said there are two possible solutions, one being a legislative fix that would exempt cannabis tax revenue from the state statute. The other, perhaps more easy fix, is getting permission from Ascend to disclose.

McCarty said that Langfelder has had discussions with dispensary officials on the topic. But the dispensary was non-committal in a statement.