House GOP announces platform to 'Reimagine Illinois'

Durkin said this gives Republicans a chance to be in favor of legislation instead of always opposing legislation as the minority party.

"The House Republicans are not the party of no," Durkin said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the caucus' approach is new — a focus on four priorities complemented by a website, reimagineillinois.com, with podcasts and information on their agenda — the overall legislative goals are not new.

"(These) also includes really common sense bills we've proposed for years. A lot of these ideas aren't new, we've been pushing for them for years and it's time we see bipartisan action on them," Bourne said.

Democrats have proposed legislation similar to proposals by Republicans on some topics. Democrats have committed to pursuing ethics reform. Pension reform once received bipartisan support before the agreed upon constitutional amendment was struck down by the Illinois Supreme Court.

"At the end of the day, what matters is we have common-sense legislation," Murphy said when asked if Republicans would back similar bills from Democrats.