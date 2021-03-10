House judiciary committee advances legislation on court reform, gun violence

"We know these types of records are used against innocent people all the time and police and courts say 'oh, let's look at our record and see who has been arrested and go after them because they could very well be the person that we're looking for,'" Ford said, invoking George Floyd as an example of someone who was targeted for a criminal history.

"As a society, what we have to start doing is looking at the unintended consequences of not (expunging records). We have so many unintended consequences of not doing the right thing," Ford said, adding this legislation is about addressing mistakes the criminal justice system has made and not the mistakes of individuals.

The committee passed the bill on a party line 12-7 vote.

Ford also brought forward legislation in House bill 350 to make it easier for a convicted defendant to pay fines assessed in the conviction. The bill would allow judges to make determinations on a defendant's ability to pay the fines and fees before the judge assesses them.

Ford said forcing those found guilty of a crime to pay even when the judge is aware they will have difficulty doing this is both unfair to the defendant and creates administrative headaches for the court system.