House passes sex ed bill, sending it to Pritzker; athlete likeness bill heads to Senate

State Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, said Senate Bill 2338 would allow Illinois college athletes to receive market compensation for the use of their name image and likeness and hire an agent. The bill passed with bipartisan support Saturday in a 95-18 vote.

"We've seen the NCAA has recognized this as an issue, but they've refused to actually move on it," Buckner said.

Buckner was a former football player at the University of Illinois and joined a class-action lawsuit against EA Sports for using his personal profile in a video game.

He said he worked with Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman on the initiative. Buckner said several other states have also worked to tackle the issue at the urging of the NCAA.

Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who voted for the bill, said, "I think this is the right move with where we are today with college athletics."

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Rep. Aaron Ortiz, D-Chicago, said he sponsored Senate Bill 654 to make 30 minutes of playtime mandatory for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The bill passed the House, 60-52, on Saturday, and goes to the Senate for approval of an amendment added by the House.