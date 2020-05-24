House, Senate votes improve odds for Chicago casino

“Regardless of where you are in the state, this money is going to go toward projects in your area,” he said. “The revenues from the Chicago casino and other casinos as well as other changes that have been made are going to allow us to come out of this pandemic to create jobs, economic development and put people back to work.”

Democratic Sen. Bill Cunningham, of Chicago, added that “projects are not going to be funded anywhere near the level we need to unless we pass this bill.”

Under the gambling expansion bill enacted last year, lawmakers authorized six more land-based casinos, including one in Chicago. However, according to the bill, in addition to the taxes and fees that all casinos pay, the Chicago casino would be required to pay an additional 33.3 percent “privilege tax.”

That would bring the effective tax rate on a Chicago casino to roughly 72 percent, the report stated.

The tax structure would now be graduated — the more money a casino makes, the more it will have to pay in city and state taxes.