House speaker Chris Welch plans to reduce partisan acrimony. How it will affect the chamber

Asked on Jan. 13 whether he would support rules that would be friendlier to Republican bills and Republican input in general, Welch said: "The way you show things differently is in your actions, and I do think the rules are a place we're going to start. I want to examine the rules and possibly make changes, possibly make a lot of changes. I don't know what these changes are.

"We're going to learn from each other because we're all going to be around that table," Welch said. He said his background as a middle child makes him eager to seek consensus when possible.

Welch told The State Journal-Register that House Democrats have set up a "working group" to consider changes in the rules, and Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, is funneling suggestions from members, including Republicans, for the caucus to consider for a full House vote when lawmakers return to Springfield on Feb. 10.

But Welch said his commitment to take a "quick, hard examination of the rules" is only the first step in what he hopes will be efforts by Democrats and Republicans to "move this state forward."

Members of both parties need to commit to "work together in an open and transparent manner, and that goes beyond rules," Welch said. "It goes to decorum. It goes to respect. It goes to treating your colleagues with civility and compassion.