House Speaker Michael Madigan and federal corruption investigation loom over state House, Senate races

Illinois Democrats are hoping President Donald Trump’s unpopularity with suburban voters will outweigh party leader Michael Madigan’s ties to a federal corruption investigation and propel the party to historic majorities in the Illinois House and Senate in Tuesday’s election.
Facing an internal challenge to his leadership and a House committee investigation into his role in Commonwealth Edison’s scheme to bribe others to gain his favor, longtime House Speaker Madigan, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, could still emerge as one of the biggest victors when all the ballots counted.
All 118 Illinois House seats and 22 of 59 state Senate seats are on the ballot this fall. But because 52 House and 11 Senate races are uncontested, a handful of competitive districts — largely in the suburbs — will determine whether Democrats lose or add to their veto-proof majorities in both chambers. Democrats hold supermajorities of 74-44 in the House and 40-19 in the Senate, meaning Republicans would need a historic number of victories to take control of either chamber.
The GOP is at a major fundraising disadvantage and has sought to use Madigan’s unpopularity and skepticism about Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax proposal to win back voters in collar counties that were once party strongholds but have been trending Democratic in recent elections.
The election is the first test for Senate President Don Harmon, the Oak Park Democrat who won the top leadership post in the Senate in January, as Democrats try to expand their majority in the chamber beyond the 40 seats they now occupy.
The balance of power in the General Assembly resulting from the election will determine who will draw the boundaries in the once-a-decade legislative redistricting following the 2020 U.S. census.
Democrats have drawn the previous two maps, and with Pritzker’s pledge to veto any “unfair” map that makes it to his desk, House Republicans are looking to expand their ranks by at least four and prevent Democrats from being able to override the governor’s veto unilaterally.
The new slate of lawmakers will also be grappling with a dire state budget situation exacerbated by the two-pronged blow of pandemic-driven spending and a drop in revenue, with a deficit that would be even larger if voters don’t approve Pritzker’s graduated income tax at the polls.
With 521,045 out of nearly 2.4 million mail-in requested ballots not yet received by local election authorities as of Tuesday morning, according to the State Board of Elections, it may be days — or even weeks — before the exact balance of power in the next General Assembly will be known. Any ballot postmarked by Tuesday will be counted, as long as it’s received by Nov. 17.
One of the top targets for Democrats in the House is the west suburban 41st District seat held by third-term Rep. Grant Wehrli of Naperville.
Wehrli’s Democratic challenger is Janet Yang Rohr, a school board member in Naperville and the director of global data at the investment research firm Morningstar. Her campaign has received a major infusion of cash from the Democratic Party of Illinois and Democratic Majority funds, and has also gotten funds from Pritzker.
Wehrli is a member of the special investigating committee tasked with investigating Madigan’s conduct, and has suggested that given the amount of money Yang Rohr’s campaign took in from the state Democratic Party, she wouldn’t be an independent voice in Springfield. Yang Rohr, meanwhile, has critiqued Wehrli for standing with former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner during his lengthy budget stalemate with the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.
Democrats also have their sights set once again on the only House district represented by a Republican that includes a portion of Chicago. Democrats spent heavily in 2016 to try to defeat longtime GOP Rep. Michael McAuliffe in the Northwest Side and northwest suburban 20th House District, resulting in the most expensive state legislative race in the country. But after McAullife won reelection, they sat out 2018.
McAuliffe retired in 2019, with local Republican leaders appointing Rosemont Mayor Bradley Stephens to the open seat. Stephens is facing a well-financed challenge from Chicago firefighter and paramedic Michelle Darbro, who received strong financial backing from the state Democratic Party that Madigan leads.
