House Speaker Michael Madigan calls for replacement of Stephen Douglas portrait in Illinois Capitol with one of Barack Obama

Madigan said in a statement he will introduce a resolution to authorize the removal of the Douglas portrait when lawmakers return to Springfield in the fall, and in the meantime is “looking into ways the portrait can be covered immediately.”

In addition, Madigan said the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. on the Capitol’s grounds should be placed in a location “of more prominence and honor.” He asked the Office of the Architect of the Capitol and its board to “work with all Illinoisans to conduct a thorough review of all statues, portraits and symbols on Capitol grounds to ensure any inappropriate fixtures are removed and all feel welcome.”

State statute gives the Office of the Architect of the Capitol authority over statues on Capitol grounds, subject to some oversight from the Capitol Historic Preservation Board.

It’s unclear what the fate of the portrait and statues would be if they are removed from Capitol grounds.

“I don’t think there’s a firm and hard decision, but I would imagine there would be an effort to place them somewhere, just not in positions of prominence and great honor, which I think is how they’re viewed now in terms of being placed on the Capitol grounds,” Madigan spokesman Steve Brown said.