House Speaker Michael Madigan drawn closer to federal corruption probe, but many Democrats take wait-and-see approach

Pritzker’s remark was echoed by Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, who heads the county Democratic Party, as well as by a few of Madigan’s Democrats in the House.

State Sen. Melinda Bush of Grayslake was a rare Democratic lawmaker calling outright for Madigan to not only resign his legislative post but also the state Democratic Party chairmanship he has held since 1998.

But other Democrats were silent or called for generic “ethics reform” in response to the federal action, reflecting what some said privately -- that until Madigan has truly lost his powerful post, any reaction adverse to the speaker would be met with retribution.

“We’ve been on this ride before,” said one Democrat who asked not to be identified to avoid taking on Madigan, noting that several times in the past the speaker was viewed as being close to losing his vaunted power.

“It’s like, ‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?‘” the lawmaker said, echoing the backseat refrain of children. “And yet, we never are.”