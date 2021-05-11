How are you counted? Fight over data at center of census redistricting debate

The significant delay of the release of 2020 census data as well as politics surrounding the count have created problems for lawmakers deciding how to draw Illinois' legislative maps.

Normally, there is little debate over which data to use. The census data is available and used by lawmakers to understand how the state's population has changed over the last decade. This year, factors including the pandemic and policies by the Trump administration, have delayed the release of the full census data until late summer. It has left lawmakers quarreling over whether they should use the census data or the American Community Survey data.

The Illinois Constitution says lawmakers have until June 30 to pass new legislative maps. If they don't, map-making goes to a commission of eight people, four from each party. This group must agree on maps by Aug. 10. If five members don't approve the maps, the name of either a Republican or Democrat is drawn from a hat to choose a ninth member to break the tie by Oct. 5.

"It is not my belief that the people of Illinois would rather us have our redistricting on whose name, Republican or Democrat, is pulled out of a top hat," said state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, arguing he believes Illinoisans would rather lawmakers use the best data they have now than leave map-making up to a random drawing.