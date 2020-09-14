How Illinois DCFS officials say the agency is working to protect kids during the pandemic

In response, she said, agency officials reached out to members of the American Pediatrics Association and to the Illinois State Board of Education to instruct doctors and teachers about how to report to the hotline, even when they were only seeing children remotely.

By July and August, she said, call volume began to pick up again, even exceeding the numbers reached during the same months in 2019, even though the total number of calls this year is about 18 percent lower than last year.

“This can be attributed to the increase of reporting by law enforcement, by the steady reporting of medical professionals, and the community observing or reporting first-hand information of child maltreatment,” she said.

Mike Lubelfeld, superintendent of the North Shore School District 112 in Highland Park, said the pandemic has been challenging for teachers and others who were only able to meet their students remotely this spring. But he said his district has come up with other solutions.