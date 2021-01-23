How Michael Madigan left an impact as speaker of the House on the Illinois General Assembly

Bost, 60, now a congressman, threw papers into the air as he continued: "These damn bills that come out of here all the damn time come out of here at the last second, and I have to try to figure out how to vote for my people. Every year we give power to one person. It was not meant that way in the Constitution. He was around when it was written!"

Madigan, 78, the longest-serving leader of a state legislative body in the country, was adept at using the power he wielded as House speaker in 35 of the last 37 years, often preventing Republicans from getting their bills heard in committee or voted on by the full House.

As chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party, his success in fundraising for Democratic candidates, his focus on preserving the Democratic majority and his control over the House's legislative agenda, combined with his work ethic, political awareness and soft-spoken demeanor, earned him the nickname, "The Velvet Hammer."

Whether his time as speaker made Illinois better or worse is up for debate. Most recently, Madigan was the focus of Republican political advertisements as they successfully defeated an attempt by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, to get voters in November to change the state's flat income tax to a graduated tax based on income.