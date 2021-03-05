How Michael Madigan’s departure accelerates a shift in Chicago politics from old-school machine to new-era progressives

Even with Madigan gone, the unions are likely to continue to hold deep influence over the party, and if campaign fundraising falters, billionaire Gov. Pritzker still has the resources to drive political loyalty.

Former Cook County Clerk David Orr said the real reform fight doesn’t stop with Madigan, but rests with “nuts-and-bolts” changes to lobbying, zoning, redistricting and campaign finance among other issues.

“The key will be the battle now between those who would like to say, ‘OK we’re done now because we got rid of Madigan’ and those who say, ‘No, that’s just the beginning, We’re not done at all unless we have other major reforms,’” said Orr, who founded the political action committee Good Government Illinois.

Lightfoot has been criticized by progressives for not governing like one. After winning with her reform mantra, “Bring in the Light,” she’s had mixed results on ethics overhauls.

The mayor drew pushback from aldermen when she attempted to water down an ordinance the council passed outlawing elected officials from serving as City Hall lobbyists.