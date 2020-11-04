Hundreds march through Chicago demanding all votes be counted

As the nation awaited the final results of the presidential election, Chicago resident Shasta Jones stood among hundreds of people in Daley Plaza Wednesday night and held up a sign protesting Republican efforts to stop the vote count.
“It’s the whole reason I’m here,” said Jones, standing with other face-masked protesters on an unseasonably warm November night in the downtown Loop. "I’m a mother, and this situation weighs heavy on me. And at the same time, it also drives me.
“I want my children to be safe. I want them to be healthy. I want a future for them that’s fair,” she said.
Speakers addressed many of the issues that defined the presidential campaign, including systemic racism, police brutality and President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stakes, they said, were too high to allow Trump to halt the counting of legally cast ballots in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
“We won’t stop until every vote is counted,” said Erica Bland-Durosinmi, executive vice president of SEIU Healthcare.
Backers of a graduated income tax constitutional amendment conceded defeat Wednesday for Gov. JB Pritzker’s marquee policy proposal which was projected to bring in more than $3 billion annually to state coffers.
Adrian Madison, 35, and her friend, a first-time voter, said they came to the demonstration from the South Side of Chicago to show their support for the Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and to be with others as the votes were tallied into the night.
“This is history,” Madison said. “We are citizens. We have a right to protest to make our voices heard.”
Sammy Lines, 72, a volunteer with the group RefuseFascism, said she’s been waiting four years for a new president. She sighed when asked about the number of voters who turned out to support Trump’s reelection bid.
“He needs to lose” she said. “He needs to be out of office. He needs to be out of the White House.”
She hoped there would be clearer results nearly 24 hours after polls closed, but understood that ballots cast early or by mail take time to be counted.
Just before she spoke, several rows of demonstrators marched into the plaza, banging on drums and chanting, “Trump, Pence out now!”
After listening to the speakers, the diverse crowded stepped off from Daley Plaza to the sound of cowbells and the Doobie Brothers' “Takin’ it to the Streets," and circled the Loop as dozens of Chicago police officers stood along boarded-up shops on Michigan Avenue.
Along the way they chanted, “HEY HEY! HO HO! DONALD TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO!”
Central Control Group Bicycle patrol officers block vehicular traffic in order for demonstrators to safely exercise their First Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/HSR4isXI9i— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 5, 2020
Wednesday’s rally was a far cry from the one that took place the day after the 2016 election, when thousands of angry protesters converged on Trump Tower, shouting, “Not my president.” The protests would continue for months in Chicago and across the country.
Wednesday night, Deborah Howell said she showed up to promote wage equality for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. But she believes this is the time to make progress on other causes.
“Too many homeless. Too many, you know, young women out here and their kids, they’re fighting to get child support,” Howell said. “Too many juveniles locked up. And then with this virus, that’s really the problem. We’ve got young kids in jail getting it because somebody (transmitted it) to the jail.”
Like many Americans, Howell was anxious about the final results, a full day since most polls closed. “It’s taking too long!” she said. “I’m waiting!”
Asked whether she supports one candidate over the other, she replied, "Not Trump. No, I can’t do it. How did that man become president the way he talks to people? We are not idiots.”
