Hundreds march through Chicago demanding all votes be counted

With Illinois graduated tax failure, ‘there will be cuts, and they will be painful,’ governor says Backers of a graduated income tax constitutional amendment conceded defeat Wednesday for Gov. JB Pritzker’s marquee policy proposal which was projected to bring in more than $3 billion annually to state coffers.

Adrian Madison, 35, and her friend, a first-time voter, said they came to the demonstration from the South Side of Chicago to show their support for the Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and to be with others as the votes were tallied into the night.

“This is history,” Madison said. “We are citizens. We have a right to protest to make our voices heard.”

Sammy Lines, 72, a volunteer with the group RefuseFascism, said she’s been waiting four years for a new president. She sighed when asked about the number of voters who turned out to support Trump’s reelection bid.

“He needs to lose” she said. “He needs to be out of office. He needs to be out of the White House.”

She hoped there would be clearer results nearly 24 hours after polls closed, but understood that ballots cast early or by mail take time to be counted.

Just before she spoke, several rows of demonstrators marched into the plaza, banging on drums and chanting, “Trump, Pence out now!”

After listening to the speakers, the diverse crowded stepped off from Daley Plaza to the sound of cowbells and the Doobie Brothers' “Takin’ it to the Streets," and circled the Loop as dozens of Chicago police officers stood along boarded-up shops on Michigan Avenue.