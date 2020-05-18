ICYMI: Business owners now face misdemeanor charge if they reopen in spite of Pritzker’s stay-at-home order

But last week, he threatened to hold back federal dollars from communities that buck his order, and said businesses that flout the restrictions would face enforcement measures by the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and licensing bodies.

The leaders of the Republican minorities in the Illinois House and Senate on Monday criticized Pritzker’s use of an emergency rule to allow businesses to be charged with a misdemeanor and predicted the rule would not stand a court challenge or make it through the rule-making process.

“I just think this is wrong. People think this is wrong. We can and need to unify ourselves to bring ourselves together. This is just more division,” said Senate GOP leader Bill Brady of Bloomington.

House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs likened Pritzker’s action to an attempt to change workers’ compensation rules to assume that coronavirus-related illnesses were work related. Businesses fought the change and a court struck it down.

“A court will throw it out. This goes beyond the scope of the Illinois Department of Public Health,” Durkin said, calling it “overreach” on the part of the governor.