If Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receives FDA approval, here’s what it will mean for Illinois

All eyes will be on the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday when an advisory committee is set to meet and discuss Pfizer’s request for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday’s meeting marks one of the last hurdles before the Pfizer vaccine can be approved in the United States and begin shipping to health care providers, including in Illinois. Afterward, the committee will make its recommendation to the FDA, which will make the ultimate decision on approval.

“Thursday is a big day,” Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said in a question-and-answer session on Tuesday. “Approval could come within a matter of days after that.”

