 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
If Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receives FDA approval, here’s what it will mean for Illinois
0 comments
top story

If Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receives FDA approval, here’s what it will mean for Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

All eyes will be on the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday when an advisory committee is set to meet and discuss Pfizer’s request for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday’s meeting marks one of the last hurdles before the Pfizer vaccine can be approved in the United States and begin shipping to health care providers, including in Illinois. Afterward, the committee will make its recommendation to the FDA, which will make the ultimate decision on approval.

“Thursday is a big day,” Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said in a question-and-answer session on Tuesday. “Approval could come within a matter of days after that.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sherri Strandburg talks about Trump-Biden election results on Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News