‘If someone with experience can’t get this license, who can?’ Illinois Governor’s team to meet with critics of marijuana licensing process

Amid a flurry of complaints that the marijuana licensing process is flawed, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Wednesday that his team will meet with those affected to address the issue.
“The Governor’s office is currently working to schedule meetings with interested stakeholders, however, meeting dates and times have not been finalized,” Pritzker’s press office wrote in response to a Tribune inquiry. “The goal of the Governor and the administration is to take time to ensure that the process is fair and equitable."
Just 21 of some 700 applicants qualified for a lottery to determine who will get 75 new recreational marijuana retail licenses. Since the finalists were revealed early this month, state regulators said they have indefinitely delayed the lottery to review objections.
State Rep. La Shawn Ford said the governor’s office will meet with lawmakers who’ve objected to the process, including members of the Black and Latino caucuses. Many of the finalist companies involve politically connected or big-money businessmen, including former Chicago police Superintendent Terrence Hillard, and restaurant owner Phil Stefani, which critics say flies in the face of the program’s goal of adding marginalized newcomers to the largely white-owned industry.
Critics have proposed that regulators send out notices alerting them to deficiencies in their applications, as was supposed to have happened previously. Applicants would then have 10 days to provide the required information and would be rescored before the lottery is held.
In a federal lawsuit and in interviews and a livestreamed Facebook forum Wednesday, many applicants have given examples of what they say were glaring inconsistencies in the scoring process.
Some applicants said the same exhibits provided by consultants were scored differently for different applicants, or that the same applicant got different scores for identical applications in different regions. Many have said they never got a deficiency notice, or they corrected a deficiency but weren’t given credit for it.
The state hired consulting firm KPMG for $4 million to score the applications. Applicants were required to identify owners, revealing any inside connections, and said KPMG sent notices to their personal emails.
One of the successful applicants was also a KPMG employee, though a spokesman for the firm said that worker was not involved in the scoring. While one team knew applicants' names to verify social equity and veteran status, KPMG said the rest of the scoring team had no knowledge of the applicants' names or affiliations.
“KPMG stands by our work to objectively score applications based on criteria set by the state," spokesman Russ Grote said. "We brought a diverse and experienced team together to do this work quickly and accurately, and are proud of our team’s performance.”
Like many of the losing applicants, Robin Boyd said she was exactly the kind of social equity applicant to whom the legalization law was supposed to grant bonus points. Such applicants were those said to be affected by the war on drugs, including those who lived in a poor area or area with high marijuana arrest rates.
Boyd said her team of Black investors, Southshore Restore, qualified under social equity as residents of Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood and was majority owned by a veteran -- which was another qualifier -- yet they got no credit for either.
“All I know is,” she said, “if our application had been scored fairly, we would have received a perfect score and would’ve been in the lottery for a license.”
Nonna Knapp and her husband ran a medical cannabis dispensary for three years, New Age Care in Mount Prospect, before selling it last year to Revolution Ventures Illinois. As mom-and-pop owners, Knapp said they needed to raise money to compete with large multistate operators.
Knapp said she and her husband wrote the application to win their initial license and never failed to pass frequent inspections and annual license renewals. Despite detailed documentation that met scorers' requirements, she said, they were rejected for a new recreational spot.
The scorers have kept secret how specific applicants were scored. Knapp and others want answers.
“The whole thing seems unfair to me,” she said. “If someone with experience can’t get this license, who can?”
While attention is focused on those who didn’t make the cut for the lottery, some of the finalists who did qualify are worried they will get lost in the shuffle.
Diane Howard, a real estate broker and co-founder of Suite Greens, was proud that her team earned a perfect score. She said they are a “real” social equity team, mostly made up of Black business owners from the South Side of Chicago, including a veteran and a friend who owns a dispensary in California, who applied for 11 dispensary licenses.
“We were ecstatic about the lottery initially, but now it seems in jeopardy,” she said.
She was open to letting applicants fix their deficiencies, and said anyone posing improperly as social equity applicants should lose their lottery spot. But a long delay, she said, will only prevent deserving businesses from opening.
“We have to find a way to make this fair,” she said, “and keep it moving.”
