Illinois adds 14 volunteer lawyers to help appeals backlog

CHICAGO — The Illinois Supreme Court will add 14 volunteer lawyers to help accelerate the appeals process of criminal cases.

The state’s high court launched a six-month program aiming to assist with clearing the backlog of Cook County appeal cases, which have been held for so long that some people finish their sentence before they win an acquittal, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The pilot program will operate in Cook County and northern Illinois, with potential to expand statewide if proven effective.

“Similar programs have been used in other states to help reduce backlogs,” Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke said.

MacArthur Justice Center Executive Director Locke Bowman said while it’s a good sign that the court recognizes the problem, he thinks it needs to be addressed on an institution level.

“This is a problem that will eventually have to be addressed institutionally, in my opinion,” Bowman said. “Pro bono volunteers won’t, in the end, be sufficient to solve a backlog created by insufficient publicly funded appellate defense attorneys, I fear.”