Illinois advocates, lawmakers look to restore regulatory oversight of gas utility surcharges

“The ICC can look at the spending and reconcile what was spent with anything that they find to be unnecessary or not well spent,” Hall said. “They can literally require us to refund that money to customers. So, there is a lot of built-in oversight in the law as it exists today.”

Hall said ending the QIP would increase customer costs by requiring borrowing for infrastructure projects.

But according to a report by PIRG, Peoples Gas, which distributes natural gas to most of the Chicago area, had some of the largest surcharges, and 29 percent of the company’s customers were behind on their bills as of January.

The 818,289 residential customers of People Gas carried more than $146 million of debt to the utility company as of January 2021, while ComEd's more than 3.7 million customers had just $120 million in debt.

Mason introduced a similar bill in March 2020, but it stalled as the pandemic canceled most of the legislative session. Last year, she said, the General Assembly was told in 2013 by Peoples Gas that the program would cost about $1.14 per month on a consumer bill. But Scarr said at the end of 2020, Peoples Gas customers were spending close to $11 per month, nearly 10 times the predicted average, on a cost that is independent of the customer’s energy use.