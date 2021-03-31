Illinois agency seeks funding increase for criminal justice initiatives

“ICJIA supported programs that promoted decarceration, prevented and reduced violence and restored communities,” Delrice Adams, ICJIA’s Acting Executive Director, said in her testimony. “Despite the impact of COVID on the very vulnerable populations our programs serve, many grantees were resilient and creative in their approach to responding to the needs of individuals and families.”

The $1 million increase is to help the agency comply with new responsibilities established by the Safe-T Act, a massive criminal justice reform legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in February. Several of the provisions in the new law require action by ICJIA, such as improved reporting for deaths in custody and research and data collection on pretrial practices, domestic violence and substance abuse.

According to testimony by ICJIA officials, $800,000 will go toward staffing related to the new duties, and $200,000 will go to ICJIA grant programs.

Outside of the proposed budget, ICJIA officials said the agency and the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts would need an additional $1-2 million funding increase between the two agencies to build the database and infrastructure required for the reporting requirements of the Safe-T Act.