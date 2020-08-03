Illinois Attorney General files brief against restrictive voting law in Florida

Florida voters approved a state constitutional amendment in 2018 that automatically restored voting rights to felons who completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation.

The Florida Legislature later added the financial obligations to the law, but a federal judge blocked the enforcement of those restrictions. In July, however, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that decision and issued a temporary order blocking felons who have not paid those obligations from registering or voting.

In an unsigned order in July, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the law. The majority did not release a written explanation, but Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan authored a dissent citing disenfranchisement close to an election.

The appellate case in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is still ongoing, with oral arguments set for Aug. 18, the date of the Florida primary election.

Florida’s amendment would have given 1.4 million felons the right to cast a ballot, but the added restriction of paying legal obligations removed eligibility from hundreds of thousands of those voters, according to expert testimony in the case.