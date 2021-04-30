Illinois attorney general’s office was warned about weak cybersecurity before ransomware attack

“In addition, the coronavirus pandemic further delayed IT initiatives since March 2020,” the report says.

The attorney general’s office didn’t dispute the findings but told auditors it “administers its cybersecurity system as though all data in its possession is at high risk and susceptible to attack.”

The office has not commented publicly on the effect the recent breach has had on day-to-day operations, but its civil rights division cited the attack this week in asking a federal judge for more time to file a response in a matter related to the ongoing consent decree governing operations at the Chicago Police Department.

“On April 10, 2021, the state learned that the computer network in the attorney general’s office had been compromised,” the court filing says. “As a result of this incident, counsel for the state have been unable to access work product and research.”

Brett Callow, a threat analyst with cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said ransomware attacks on government agencies have become more common in the U.S. in recent years.

In each of the past two years, at least 113 government bodies, from the federal level down to municipalities, were hit with ransomware attacks, according to a report from Emsisoft.