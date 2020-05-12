Illinois attorney who filed lawsuits against Pritzker for stay-at-home order now working with dozens of businesses that have reopened, filing suit for others

After pouring time and money into his biker bar, Poopy’s, for 24 years, Kevin Promenschenkel faced a coronavirus reckoning: If he wasn’t able to reopen for his annual Memorial Day concert and summer kickoff, his business would not survive.
So the western Illinois bar owner hired lawyer Tom DeVore to file a lawsuit on his behalf Monday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker because of the executive order he signed, effectively shuttering some nonessential businesses starting March 21.
The St. Louis-area lawyer has become the go-to guy for businesses in the south and west parts of the state chafing at the stay-at-home rules. He also filed suits on behalf of a hairdresser and two Republican elected officials, and is representing about 80 other small businesses.
When he hasn’t filed suit, DeVore has written letters notifying local authorities that each of the businesses intended to reopen despite the stay-at-home-order. Most of the businesses that don’t require special state licenses have already reopened, seemingly daring local or state officials to do something about it.
In answer to questions Tuesday partly about Promenschenkel as well as local counties and cities wanting to reopen before the state rolls back its order, Pritzker said they should wait and are “not relying on science in any way whatsoever to make their decisions.”
“I would just suggest to all of them that they are putting the patrons of their businesses and the people who live in their counties or in their cities in danger when they simply break the rules, break the law in fact, and they decide that they want to go it alone," Pritzker said.
But Promenschenkel says he takes COVID-19 seriously and said his heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones to it, including friends of his. He believes anyone who is at heightened risk should make choices to protect themselves as best they can.
“I know people are worried about the virus. I’m not in a position to be that person anymore because my business is as important to me as my life," he said. “For those of us that are (suing), everything’s at stake. We have no fallback -- this is it for us”
The bar owner decided to put his trust in DeVore after a friend on social media recently called Promenschenkel’s attention to the St. Louis-area attorney’s work and he and DeVore spoke.
“We’re putting our faith into it, that’s for sure,” Promenschenkel said by phone Tuesday from Poopy’s in Savanna, a small town in Carroll County on the Mississippi River north of the Quad Cities. “That’s my target, I’ve got to have that weekend. If I miss Memorial weekend, you know, unless some miracle happens, we’re done.”
As the biggest destination biker bar in the state, he said, Poopy’s makes money seasonally, employing about 80 people in the summer. Three businesses in Savanna already have permanently closed as a result of the stay-at-home order, Promenschenkel said. Other businesses -- such as hotels and gas stations -- rely on the bikers who visit Poopy’s from all over the Midwest.
“This was my dream, and I always put everything we made back into the business, maybe that was a mistake. At this point even if we survive the summer, we won’t survive the winter. We can’t do this forever,” he said.
DeVore also filed a lawsuit this week for an 800-square-foot “dive” bar called Dookie Set in the Clinton County town of Carlyle, which also has about 3,000 residents. DeVore said because bars require a liquor license and the hair salon a cosmetology license, a lawsuit was more fitting because Pritzker has repeatedly made clear he’s “dangling their licenses in front of them, threatening to take them away,” DeVore alleges.
Pritzker doesn’t have the authority to close businesses under his order, according to the lawsuits. If anyone does, it’s health officials, and they have to follow state law and regulations to shut down businesses.
“Both reflect in a different lens exactly the measures being taken by the executive office to enforce this order that businesses and local entities are beginning to question,” he said.
DeVore first started attracting attention in late April when he filed a lawsuit on behalf of state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, alleging Bailey had been “irreparably harmed” by the stay-at-home order. A Clay County judge issued a temporary order freeing Bailey from Pritzker’s directive. The state later appealed the decision and Bailey recently began following the order again, saying he wants the restraining order vacated so he can present new information and keep the case in Clay County.
Days later, DeVore helped a second politician, Rep. John Cabello, a Machesney Park Republican and Rockford police officer, who filed his own suit in Winnebago County, saying he seeks broader results -- Bailey’s exemption only applied to himself. Along with the two politicians and two bars that are suing, DeVore represents Sonja Harrison, owner of Visible Changes hair salon in Louisville, also in Clay County.
As word spread about the lawsuits, DeVore’s phone started ringing off the hook, and he had to more than double his team, bringing on three more attorneys to process the influx of inquiries from business owners.
For about 80 other businesses, DeVore’s Greenville firm has used a different tactic.
DeVore has advised the businesses to write letters to their local health boards, citing a portion of a directive from Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Illinois public health director, that accompanied Pritzker’s order. The directive says health officials have the authority to shut down businesses that violate Pritzker’s order if they’re determined to be public health risks. The letters go on to tell local health authorities that because the owners believe their businesses aren’t public health risks, they will reopen within 48 hours.
The letters then demand if authorities want the business closed, officials should seek a court order to close the business.
“We haven’t heard back from them objecting in a single case,” DeVore said.
A spokesperson for Pritzker wasn’t immediately available to comment.
