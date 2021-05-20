Illinois auditor general’s campaign committee violated election law, court finds

“Because our Board is empowered only to impose and collect fines against/from committees, not individuals, there is no mechanism for obtaining payment from a committee that no longer exists,” Dietrich said in email. “The only leverage we have for getting payment in such cases is when a candidate later decides to run for office and still has old fines on the books. A candidate can't get on the ballot in Illinois if they have unpaid fines. We can refer those unpaid fines to the Attorney General's Office for collection. However, they'd also be faced with attempting to collect from an entity that has not existed for more than five years.”