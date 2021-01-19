Illinois bill allows victims to collect pretrial interest on civil damages

“Isn't there a shift in incentives to the plaintiffs to reject those settlement offers, unless there's something done here to de-incentivize the plaintiff from simply proceeding with litigation, letting the interest accrue, and then obtaining a judgment that is in line with the settlement offer that may have been made years previous?” Barickman asked during floor debate.

Rogers said, in his experience, plaintiffs are interested in having their wrongs addressed without yearslong delays.

“Plaintiffs who have lost loved ones, lost breadwinners or have been unable to work due to being dismembered have every incentive to try to resolve their claims quickly and timely so that they can move on with their lives,” Rogers said.

Still, IDC members and some business groups — like the Technology and Manufacturers Association — maintain the measure would harm businesses that are already struggling because of the pandemic.

“It will have significant impacts on the ability to evaluate and to consider the larger impacts of litigation on companies and individuals,” said IDC President Nicole Milos. “Since so many Illinois businesses and so many Illinois residents are having to go through these significant financial challenges, now is not the time to impose yet another penalty upon them.”