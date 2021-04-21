Illinois bill would keep statements from restorative justice programs out of court

Offending participants in restorative justice programs will typically be pushed to explain their actions and apologize to the victim and the victim is usually encouraged to make amends with earnest, apologetic offenders. Peters’ legislation would make sure that statements from both parties made in this process will not be used in criminal, juvenile or civil suits to influence decisions towards or against either party.

Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said she supported the spirit of the bill, but that more needed to be added to prevent abuse of the statute by offenders.

“Many of the sexual predators, the perpetrators in a sexual assault or domestic abuse situation are manipulative, they're manipulative and they feed on tormenting their victims, continually, even as they apologize,” she said. “I think that a manipulative perpetrator can further do damage to his victim, unless we tweak some of this language.”

SB 64 provides exceptions that will waive the privilege granted to recipients under three conditions: if disclosure would prevent death or bodily harm, if disclosure is required under another law, or if a court requires a report on a restorative justice practice taking place.