Illinois Bill would make injuring, killing a police dog while driving under influence a felony

SPRINGFIELD — Lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday to make it a felony offense if a person kills or injures a police animal while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, sponsored House Bill 3019, which passed with 72 votes in favor. He said it was brought to him by a state’s attorney from his district.

“We had an unfortunate circumstance of a drunk driver who hit a police safety vehicle, instantly killing a rescue canine that was within that vehicle,” Sosnowski said. “Unfortunately what came out of this was that there's actually nothing that could be charged to that particular drunk driver if nothing else had happened.”

The driver was charged with driving under the influence in that circumstance, Sosnowski said. But no charges could be brought for killing the police dog.

Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, spoke against the bill on the floor for creating a new category of felony for causing death or injury of a service animal while driving under the influence. The bill also applies to search and rescue or service animals.