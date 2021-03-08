Illinois bills address tollway rates for small trailers, future railway infrastructure

Moylan said he presented an identical bill in 2018, but ended up holding it from going to a full vote because of concerns from the Toll Highway Authority, which agreed to work on a resolution.

Two and a half years later, the Tollway is still opposed to the legislation due to concerns of the General Assembly setting toll rates and the inability to differentiate between trailer sizes with existing technology.

Kevin Donahue, the government and legislative affairs manager for the Toll Highway Authority, said in his testimony the Tollway lacks the funds to upgrade its technology to identify the difference in trailer sizes.

“If the Tollway was to have to implement a $100 million weighing technology program it would take away our ability to do such projects as I-294, I-57 Interchange Project,” Donahue said.

The Tollway considered in-person cash collectors as a solution because they could identify the different sizes of trailers when vehicles would pull up to the toll booths to pay.

But in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, cash collectors were pulled from toll plazas and the Tollway decided recently that cash collectors will not be returning, he said.