Illinois bills allow redistribution of prescription drugs, require menstrual products at homeless shelters

“Typically, what happens in these programs is that the medicine would be donated to a charitable pharmacy and perhaps a free clinic, and then that entity would dispense the medicine,” Wang said.

Villa said the bill would make Illinois one of more than 20 states to provide a prescription drug repository program.

“This piece of legislation is such a critical opportunity in the state of Illinois where we can take medication that is unused, instead of going to the landfills, and putting it in the hands of those who need it the most,” Villa said. “We have many folks who could really use this opportunity, so I really want to thank all of those folks who have been working so hard.”

The bill passed by a unanimous 13-0 vote and will be sent to the Senate floor.

Menstrual products at homeless shelters

The Senate Health Committee on Tuesday also passed House Bill 310, which would require homeless shelters to provide feminine hygiene products.

The bill would require that products such as sanitary napkins, tampons and pantyliners be made available for free at all shelters that provide temporary housing assistance to women and youth.