Illinois bills call for modernizing FOID, Concealed Carry License systems

The surge in applications over the last year stretched ISP’s resources, resulting in a massive backlog of applications that have not been processed within the required 30-day time frame.

“And really, I tell people that other than unemployment issues, FOID issues are the biggest calls I get in my office,” said Sen. David Koehler, D-Peoria, lead sponsor of the Senate bill.

Kelly said the agency has made significant progress in reducing that backlog, primarily by hiring additional staff and improving internal processes to be more efficient, but he said the entire system needs to be modernized to meet current demands.

“We need the support of the General Assembly to push this over the edge,” he said. “We need the support of the General Assembly to implement these measures that will help us finally turn the corner and bring this system into the 21st century.”

The bill had support from at least five Republican lawmakers as cosponsors as of Wednesday afternoon.

Gun safety advocates, on the other hand, said in a statement that the bill does very little to improve public safety, mainly because it does not include provisions such as universal background checks and required fingerprint checks for all gun purchases.