Illinois bills would increase pharmacy access, allow easier changes to birth documents

SPRINGFIELD – The House Human Services Committee on Tuesday moved bills aimed at closing disparities in access to pharmacies and allowing transgender and intersex individuals to change their sex on their birth certificate.

Another measure would eliminate a requirement that individuals be deemed ineligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits for prior felony drug convictions.

House Bill 591, introduced by Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, would prevent any Medicaid managed care organization that contracts with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services from restricting a person’s access to a certain group of pharmacies.

Those in the state’s Medicaid managed care assistance program would be able to receive pharmacy services of their choosing, as long as the pharmacy is licensed under the Pharmacy Practice Act and accepts certain fees as determined by DHFS.

It would also allow DHFS to negotiate with any pharmacy that has merged with or been acquired by another company in an effort to maintain continuity for those receiving care.

The state would also be required to conduct a study of managed care services to identify “pharmacy deserts.”