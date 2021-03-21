Illinois budget targets 'loopholes' critics call crucial to renewal

SPRINGFIELD — Not everyone's happy with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget proposal. But the "pain," the deep cuts and the across-the-board tax increases that the Democrat predicted would follow last fall's failed amendment to generate more income tax revenue haven't materialized.

Instead, the spending plan Pritzker presented last month and which lawmakers will contemplate in coming weeks eats up a projected $2.6 billion deficit in part by curtailing spending by $400 million and raising $1 billion in taxes through eliminating what he calls "unaffordable" corporate loopholes — several of which weren't loopholes two years ago when he signed them into law.

Pritzker had pinned his hopes on an extra $3 billion for the budget through a constitutional amendment that would have adjusted tax rates to hit the rich harder. It was soundly defeated in November's election. So he wants to squeeze $931 million through tweaks in tax law. Critics object to the nomenclature.

"It's an intentional deception," said Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants' Association. "A loophole is some way a clever lawyer or accountant found to get around something that wasn't intended. All of these were debated, adopted, enacted by sitting assemblies and a governor."