Illinois businessman Gary Rabine announces run for governor

Although property taxes are set by local units of government, Rabine said he would aim to cut property taxes by at least 50% by 2024 as part of his campaign platform.

“We don't need to be the lowest taxes in the country, we just need to be competitive,” Rabine said.

Rabine said Pritzker, who he called a “California trust fund billionaire,” bought the governorship and closed thousands of businesses with his COVID-19 executive orders.

When asked by reporters Tuesday about whether he accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election, Rabine would not commit to an answer, saying “I’m not smart enough to understand what was the end result, whether it was stolen or not, and I would never say that.”

His comment drew backlash from the national Democratic Governors Association and the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association Tuesday, with both organizations releasing statements condemning the remarks.

DGA Deputy Executive Director Wendi Wallace called the remarks “dangerous” and said the comment “should disqualify him from running for governor.”