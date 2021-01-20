Illinois Capitol quiet as ‘armed protest’ threat fails to materialize

SPRINGFIELD — All was quiet on the Illinois State Capitol front Wednesday morning as National Guard troops with rifles drawn guarded the complex against the threat of “armed protests” surrounding the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Illinois’ capital city has been on high alert for more than a week after the FBI issued an intelligence bulletin warning of "armed protests" being planned at all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol by the most fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s supporters, believing the former president’s false claims of voter fraud, stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, interrupting the certification of Biden's Electoral College victory and resulting in the deaths of five people and significant damage to federal property.
But as has been the case for several days, members of the Guard, Capitol police officers and Illinois State Police troopers far outnumbered curious onlookers, passersby and the occasional protester.
There have been several “stop the steal” protests outside the Illinois Capitol since the 2020 election, but they have all been relatively small and peaceful.
Still, state officials took no chances given the threats surrounding the inauguration. Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated 250 Illinois National Guard troops to help secure state buildings in downtown Springfield.
"Our goal is not to have direct engagement with citizens, but our soldiers and airmen are trained in non-lethal tactics to support if requested to do so," Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, the adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, told reporters on Saturday. "But our engagements are really more about supporting checkpoints and assisting law enforcement where they may be needed."
There were two folks, one from Belleville and one from Highland, who drove up in search of peaceful protests. They declined to give names. One voted for Trump and the other for Biden. https://t.co/ixBESn9kWP— Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) January 20, 2021
Guard members have been a visible presence around the Capitol Complex since Saturday. State employees were encouraged to work from home Monday and Tuesday. The complex was closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.
Several streets around the Capitol were closed to vehicular traffic Wednesday, with Guard members manning checkpoints like it were an Army base. Pedestrian traffic was permitted on sidewalks fronting the building, but few took the opportunity.
Shortly before Biden took the oath of office, there were two men, one from Belleville and the other from Highland, standing in front of the Capitol. They said they came in search of “peaceful protests” at the State Capitol.
What they found was a boarded-up Capitol building, a heavy police presence and not a protest in sight.