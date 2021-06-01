Illinois college athletes could sign endorsement deals under bill passed by state lawmakers

Illinois college athletes would be able to hire agents and sign endorsement deals starting this summer under a measure state lawmakers passed early Tuesday.

The move comes as the NCAA has signaled it would support allowing student athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness, although the organization has yet to act in changing its long-standing bylaws that prohibit student athletes from receiving compensation in any form for playing sports.

A number of state legislatures have passed or are considering bills to allow college athletes to sign endorsement deals, while the NCAA has urged Congress to pass a law that would apply uniformly across the nation. It appears unlikely that Congress will act before July 1, when laws in several states are set to take effect.

The Illinois legislation, sponsored by a pair of lawmakers who played college football, now moves to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk. If he signs the bill into law, student athletes could begin signing agents and endorsement deals on July 1.

The law would apply to both public and private colleges and universities. It would prohibit college athletes from promoting sports betting, alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, vaping products, adult entertainment or any other product “considered to be inconsistent with the values of a postsecondary institution” or which would bring “embarrassment, scandal or ridicule” to a college or university.

“The spirit of this bill is we want to make sure we’re not only allowing these young people autonomy over their name, image and likeness, but also giving the institutions the opportunity to protect them, because we know we live in a pretty unscrupulous world,” said Rep. Kam Buckner, a South Side Democrat who sponsored the bill in the House and played football at the University of Illinois.

Buckner said he had consulted with the state’s athletic directors on the legislation and indicated all were supportive, including Josh Whitman, the athletic director at the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign. Whitman said last year he was “encouraged” by the NCAA Board of Governors announcing it supported athletes being able to cash in on endorsement deals.

The NCAA postponed a planned vote in January to change its rules to allow college athletes to pursue endorsement deals after the U.S. Department of Justice said it raised concerns under antitrust laws. Instead, the NCAA issued a resolution that said it favored modernizing its rules, and has urged Congress to pass a law that would apply uniformly across the country.

California was the first state to pass legislation in 2019 allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals, but that law doesn’t become effective until 2023. Now, a total of 15 states have created laws allowing the practice, with five states making it effective July 1 — Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and New Mexico. Lawmakers in Texas also have passed legislation with a July 1 start date, which is awaiting the signature of Gov. Greg Abbott.

As it has across the country, the legislation received bipartisan support in the Illinois General Assembly, passing the House 95-18 and the Senate 56-2.

“This is an important topic. This is something that has been discussed for a quite a long time to recognize the work that our student athletes do on behalf of universities in a multibillion dollar business,” said Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield. “They are the stars of the show, and they deserve the recognition.”

Republican Rep. Deanne Mazzochi of Elmhurst said that as an intellectual property lawyer, she also supported the legislation, but raised concerns about protecting students’ financial assets should they get paid for endorsements. She questioned whether such money should be required to be placed in a trust or come with added protections to ensure students are not taken advantage of.

“Students in this area are very easily financially exploited, and lawyers and agents won’t necessarily have their best interests at heart,” said Mazzochi, who noted an endorsement deal may be a onetime financial windfall for some athletes.

Buckner said the measure allowed students to hire attorneys and agents to help them, but acknowledged it did not provide for any additional protections.

Sponsoring Sen. Napoleon Harris, a south suburban Democrat, faced similar concerns from a pair of Republicans, who asked what could be done to prevent an agent or attorney from taking advantage of a young college athlete.

Harris, a former college football player at Northwestern University who played seven seasons as a linebacker in the NFL, said allowing athletes to hire an attorney or agent to help look out for their interests should help. Harris said the U. of I. already had a program ready to roll out to educate student athletes about how to best go about pursuing endorsement deals and said other universities are likely to have similar initiatives aimed at protecting their athletes.

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, who played baseball at Northwestern, introduced a similar bill in 2019 that did not pass, and the Hillside Democrat is a co-sponsor of the current effort.

Harris said the state’s universities have come around to support athletes getting endorsement deals because of the changing attitude of the NCAA. Plus, he noted, the legislation doesn’t call on student athletes to be paid by the university, but to simply have the right to secure their own deals.

“For myself, as a former student athlete, you see coaches making money, you see the administration is making money and the student athletes are the ones that are filling the stands, but they’re not able to go and make any substantial monetary gains of their own likeness and image,” Harris said. “I think the colleges are now seeing the light of day and understanding the difference between student athletes being able to use their own name and image versus being employees. They’re not considered employees, and I think that’s the difference.”

