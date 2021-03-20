 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois Commerce Commission tabs first male Black executive director
0 comments
topical

Illinois Commerce Commission tabs first male Black executive director

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Commerce Commission has named its first male Black executive director.

Michael Merchant started his position with the state regulatory agency on Tuesday. He replaces Christy George, the commission's first Black director, who joined Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration as first assistant deputy governor for budget and economy.

Who’s ahead in the Illinois vaccine race? Data shows downstate counties outpacing Chicago area.

Merchant is responsible for supervising approximately 200 commission employees and managing the agency's budget.

The agency provides support for a quasi-judicial body of five commissioners who set rules governing public utilities, transportation of freight and railroad safety, and provide consumer education.

Merchant most recently was an administrator with the Illinois Department of Central Management Services, leading the business enterprise program and managing the agency's COVID-19 response.

Prior to that, he was director of government affairs for the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which owns and manages the McCormick Place convention complex.

He has a bachelor's degree from Morehouse College and a law degree from DePaul College of Law.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Long Story Short — March 20, 2021

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News