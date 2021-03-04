Illinois comptroller hopes outdoor events are on track for summer, indoor events for fall

“My job, as you know, is to pay the state’s bills, which is hard to do when businesses close and people lose their jobs, and neither the businesses nor the employees are in any position to pay taxes,” Mendoza said.

Citing numbers from the state’s tourism office, Mendoza said COVID-19-related shutdowns and event cancellations cost the state nearly a $500 million in tax revenue over the past year. Prior to the pandemic, tourism in the state brought in nearly $2.5 billion in sales tax revenue annually, she said.

Mendoza also said state hotel revenue fell from $300 million in fiscal year 2019 to $250 million in fiscal year 2020. In the first six months of the current fiscal year, the state has only brought in $42.5 million in hotel tax revenue, she said.

“This is economic activity that we need to nurture and sustain to the best of our abilities while we combat the pandemic,” Mendoza added.

Mendoza cited recent decisions by the National Restaurant Association and the International Housewares Association to cancel their annual conventions in the state as an example of how the state could lose out on key income if large-scale events do not return in some capacity in 2021.