Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller apologizes for saying 'Hitler was right'

Newly sworn-in Congresswoman Mary Miller apologized Friday morning for statements she made earlier in the week citing Adolf Hitler, three days after she decided to quote the figure who led the murder of 6 million Jews and 11 million others.

Miller, a Republican farm owner from Oakland in east central Illinois, cited Hitler at a "Moms for America" rally in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday: "I believe in a few elections, we're still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.'" Her quote was a paraphrase of his original statement at a 1935 Nazi rally: "He alone who owns the youth gains the future."

Miller, 61, said in a statement she was speaking to a group of mothers about "the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences." She said she regrets referencing Hitler.