Illinois couple latest charged in Capitol breach

CHICAGO — A northern Illinois couple is facing federal charges alleging they breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, authorities said Monday.

John Schubert, 71, and Amy Schubert, 61, of Crest Hill were charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C. with misdemeanor unlawful entry of a government building and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. They were arrested and appeared separately in U.S. District Court in Chicago, where Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes ordered the pair released on their own recognizance.

Federal prosecutors say the couple were identified in part by a plumbers and pipefitters local union jacket Amy Schubert was seen wearing in a video posted on social media by an unknown person.

Investigators found six records of Google accounts associated with Joliet, Illinois’ area code near the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Two of them were connected to female subscribers, and one of them was for “Amy Schubert,” according to the complaint.

Photos and videos taken on a device linked to Amy Schubert’s Gmail account show her husband standing inside the Capitol rotunda during the unrest, according to prosecutors.

The Schuberts are among about a dozen individuals from Illinois facing federal charges as a result of the breach. According to the Justice Department, hundreds arounds the country have been charged in the U.S. Capitol breach, when Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote in favor of President Joe Biden.

It wasn't immediately known if the Schuberts have retained legal representation.

