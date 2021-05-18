Illinois court info available through new service

JACKSONVILLE — An online resource, Illinois Court Help, was launched Monday to connect people to resources and information about going to court in Illinois.

In addition to explaining the court process, it can connect people with needed resources such as filing forms or accessing legal aid assistance.

"Illinois Court Help really is a game changer for people who, due to economic hardship, must represent themselves in court and have had access to in-person assistance restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne M. Burke said. "This service closes the information gap and helps people go to court with more confidence."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An estimated three out of every five people in civil legal cases nationwide go to court without a lawyer, according to the Self-Represented Litigants Network. In Illinois, half of all family law cases and 56% of domestic violence cases had at least one person representing themselves in 2020.

The site is www.ilcourthelp.gov.

Those needing assistance can also call or text 833-411-1121 to connect with a trained court guide who can provide up-to-date Illinois court information and answers to specific questions. That service is available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0