Illinois COVID positivity rate continues decline

SPRINGFIELD — The statewide COVID positivity rate stood at 2.8% Tuesday, the lowest mark since July 19.
Public health officials reported 1,348 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 46,630 test results Tuesday.
The positivity rate has not increased more than a tenth of a percentage point since early January, and has continued on a downward trend since then.
Public health officials announced 32 deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 20,034 since the pandemic began.
The McLean County Health Department offices were closed Tuesday and no COVID update was available.
State officials also have been notified that winter weather across much of the U.S. is causing delays in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine shipments.
“To help offset delayed vaccine deliveries, the State of Illinois proactively ordered vaccine to be delivered to its Strategic National Stockpile Receipt Store, and Stage site in anticipation of adverse weather,” according to a news release.
Those vaccine doses from the stockpile site will be distributed to providers as weather permits in the coming days, according to the release, which said the Illinois Department of Public Health has been in close contact with providers about the federal delays.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Operation Warp Speed are projecting delays to the supply chain due to weather, according to the state, which may impact deliveries for Tuesday and the rest of the week.
The state administered 40,354 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide Monday. As of Tuesday, the state has issued over 1.8 million doses, with 3.3 percent of the state’s population being fully vaccinated.
The state has used over 74 percent of the 2.4 million does allocated by the federal government.
Eleven percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, moving Illinois to 23rd in vaccine distribution nationally according to the New York Times vaccination database.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for daily vaccines administered stood at 63,772 Tuesday, up from 55,000 doses per day a week ago.
Can you identify these Bloomington-Normal locations from aerial photos? 👀
Mystery location 1
Mystery location 2
Mystery location 3
Barney's Caboose. Bombay Bicycle Club. White Horse Inn. We look back at regional restaurants that have come and gone. How many do you remember?