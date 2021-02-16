Illinois COVID positivity rate continues decline

SPRINGFIELD — The statewide COVID positivity rate stood at 2.8% Tuesday, the lowest mark since July 19.

Public health officials reported 1,348 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 46,630 test results Tuesday.

The positivity rate has not increased more than a tenth of a percentage point since early January, and has continued on a downward trend since then.

Public health officials announced 32 deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 20,034 since the pandemic began.

The McLean County Health Department offices were closed Tuesday and no COVID update was available.

State officials also have been notified that winter weather across much of the U.S. is causing delays in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine shipments.

“To help offset delayed vaccine deliveries, the State of Illinois proactively ordered vaccine to be delivered to its Strategic National Stockpile Receipt Store, and Stage site in anticipation of adverse weather,” according to a news release.

