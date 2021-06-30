Illinois DCFS to begin trainings to ensure LGBTQ youth have 'safe and affirming places'

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is taking first steps to action to ensure LGBTQ youth under the agency's care are better protected and supported.

Nearing the end of Pride Month, DCFS announced it is in the process of enhancing its training and resources in an effort to create a more inclusive and affirming environment. The announcement of the redeveloped trainings — which begin this summer and will be required for DCFS staff, private agency partners and foster caregivers — come after findings from a state audit released in February highlighted a need for change in the agency's treatment of LGBTQ youth.

"The audit was pretty big to walk into, but nothing that we couldn't handle," said Marla Courts, who in April was named the DCFS chief of LGBTQI+ services. "I immediately hit the ground running and began to formulate and develop adequate and appropriate responses so that we can have action take place."

In conducting the review of how DCFS manages LGBTQ youth in its care, Illinois Auditor General Frank Mautino's office found substandard practices and reported the agency did not fully implement its own procedures, such as identifying youth in care who are part of the LGBTQ community and ensuring they are placed in homes that are affirming of their identities. In total, 16 recommendations were issued to DCFS to improve its performance following the 154-page report.

"The trainings will be focused on enhancing understanding," explained Courts, who has worked for DCSF for 13 years and said she spent the first month in her new role finalizing audit responses. "All of our agencies, our youth included, will have the resources needed. If it's not a good fit, we expect honesty and our families to be upfront about it. We don't want the youth or the family to feel uncomfortable. But we definitely want to educate and enhance. And we definitely want to find that right fit for our LGBTQI+ youth in care."

While Courts said the trainings are still being reworked, the hope is that providing education stressing the importance of affirming and inclusive language will lead to fewer biases within the system. Along with the required training, foster parents, DCFS staff and partner agencies will be made aware of resources with additional information, support and guidance.

"That coming out period can happen at different times within the foster parent setting and sometimes it happens before they even come into care," Courts explained. "So we definitely would like for all foster parents to express their concerns and be upfront and honest because we don't want to create another hostile situation. Our youth have been through a lot of different experiences throughout their life, even before they've come into DCFS's care. So we want to make sure that they have safe and affirming places and homes and safe spaces to talk and communicate."

In order to better meet the needs of its LGBTQ youth, the agency is also working to expand its network of gender-affirming therapists, service providers and health care professionals across the state.

"LGBTQ youth in care are disproportionately likely to become homeless and deal with mental health struggles," said Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, who previously sponsored a resolution calling for the 2019 audit. "I am hopeful under the enhanced training DCFS will work more diligently to respect LGBTQ children's identities and prioritize the care they need.

"... We must ensure all children are placed in understanding environments that accept them and support their authentic selves."

In creating the training, DCFS has leaned on the advice and guidance of civil rights organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign, the Illinois ACLU and Lambda Legal. According to Courts, the department also continues to work to enhance its data systems to accurately track its population to ensure there are resources and safe housing available for its LGBTQ youth.

Prior to Courts stepping into her new role, DCFS had a LGBTQ coordinator in 2017 before the job was left vacant for more than a year and subsequently eliminated in June 2020. Responsibilities were split between other offices.

"This is the first step to action in my role," Courts said. "However, we do have bigger visions, bigger goals that we would like to accomplish with our youth included."

